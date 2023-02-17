Just announced, the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will be playing the Bangor Waterfront this summer.

In what's shaping up to be quite the week, following the 4th of July holiday, the Tedeschi Trucks band, with special guest Ziggy Marley, will take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater Wednesday, July 5.

The American Blues group has been a favorite at Blues Festivals across the nation since they made their debut back in 2010. Their concert will be followed the next day by country superstar Chris Stapelton on July 6.

According to Waterfront Concerts, Tickets for the Tedeschi Trucks Band are set to go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, February 24.

Prior to heading up to our neck of the woods, the group, who is currently touring in DC and Nashville, will be traveling across the southern states.

They're supporting the release of their album I Am The Moon, which was released in 2022.

Check these videos out to get an idea of what they sound like.

