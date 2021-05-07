Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce ‘Layla Revisited’ Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN'), a concert LP recorded with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.

Captured during a performance on Aug. 24, 2019, at the LOCKN' Festival in Arrington, Va., Layla Revisited finds Tedeschi Trucks Band performing Derek and the Dominos’ classic 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs in its entirety.

The special performance came as a surprise to those in attendance that evening. Though Tedeschi Trucks Band had announced that Anastasio would be joining them, neither artist revealed that they’d be paying tribute to the Derek and the Dominos album. Still, Tedeschi Trucks Band have a well-chronicled adoration for the supergroup.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” Derek Trucks - whose name was inspired by Derek and the Dominos - said in a press release. “His playing on 'Layla' is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs was originally released on Nov. 9,1970 - coincidentally the same day Susan Tedeschi was born.

You can see the track listing for Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN') below. The LP will be released July 16, but fans can get their first taste by watching a performance of “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” below.

Even though their annual Wheels of Soul tour has been postponed to 2022, Tedeschi Trucks Band will hit the road this summer for the Fireside Live tour. The band will perform at reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins and pod setups in an effort to maintain the safety of fans and crew in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, ‘Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN')’ Track Listing

1. “I Looked Away”

2. “Bell Bottom Blues”

3. “Keep On Growing”

4. “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

5. “I Am Yours”

6. “Anyday”

7. “Key to the Highway”

8. “Tell the Truth”

9. “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?”

10. “Have You Ever Loved a Woman?”

11. “Little Wing”

12. “It’s Too Late”

13. “Layla”

14. “Thorn Tree In the Garden” (studio)

