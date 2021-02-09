Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Home Performance Series

Tedeschi Trucks Band announced a new home-filmed performance series, the six-episode Fireside Sessions.

Bandleaders Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi will host the run, which launches Feb. 18 and continues each Thursday at 8PM ET at nugs.net. The series follows a 10-month performance drought due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode will feature different iterations of the band — from the husband-and-wife duo to lineups with four, six and eight members.

The group will dig deep into its catalog, playing deep cuts alongside several new songs it's been workshopping in recent months.

"It's good to play again!" Tedeschi said in a statement. "It's been months since we had a gig, and it feels really great to be back. We hope everyone enjoys this, and thanks for watching and listening."

The sessions were filmed in 4K by 7Cinematics, with the audio recorded, mixed and mastered by the band's engineer Bobby Tis. Audio from each episode will be available as an MP3 bundle or for separate purchase in additional formats. After each installment's 8PM broadcast, the episodes will be available on demand for 48 hours. Additional ticket and bundle information is available at Nugs' website.

With their free Swamp Family TV series in 2020, Tedeschi Trucks Band raised more than $100,000 to benefit a variety of charities, including Music Health Alliance, NAACP, Sweet Relief and Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation. "We want to thank everybody for supporting the band and crew and all the charities we've been supporting on this break," Trucks said in a statement. "It's helping to keep this train on the tracks, so thanks for being there. It means a lot to everybody."

Tedeschi Trucks Band released their fourth studio album, Signs, in 2019.