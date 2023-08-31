Brewer Restaurant Had an Epic Comeback to a Lame Customer Review

Last fall, when a Maine restaurant got a really dumb customer review, it didn't hold back. Bravo.

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.

In a Facebook post last October, Mason's called out a restaurant reviewer who complained about a rainbow flag, claiming it wasn't appropriate, and that the establishment wasn't a good place for "traditional values."

Get our free mobile app

The business shot back with an epic takedown and several Facebook users chimed in to show support.

On this Throwback Thursday, take a look back at the original Facebook post, and some of the incredible comments from other customers exactly as they appeared online.

Kim Grass

So sad to see this ignorance in today's world Thank you for being so awesome! ♥️

Amy Clark Badger

You go Masons!!!!! YASSSS! ❤️

Heather Basso

I love you guys so much (more) for this

Jennifer Rice

We love Mason's Brewing Company and had the best dining experience this summer.

Christopher McLaughlin

Thank you, Mason's Brewing Company.

Liza Liezah

I absolutely love the food, and I also absolutely love the pride flag!!!￼

Kayla Mary-Lynn

Seems like the trash took itself out!

Stephanie White Grass

Perfect response! Keep flying that flag high!!

Rahzell Pinkney

Love this and love Mason's!!

Whitney L. Moore

If your “traditional values” mean excluding an entire group of people because of who they are and who they love, you need to take a LONG, hard look at yourself and ask yourself if these traditions of yours are going to make your children’s children proud.

Lester French

I love your foo foo food, your beers, and your fabulous staff. If someone is offended by a rainbow flag, the problem is not the establishment flying the flag, but the person who is offended. ❤️

Matt Charette

When my mom was going through treatments in Brewer we stopped by after every appointment because she absolutely loved the environment and the food, she had never really enjoyed a brewery before because she was a non-drinker, but she LOVED your establis… See more

Christine Lutz

I didn't think it was possible to love Mason's any more than I already did -- but now i do Thank you for walking the walk

Gary Desrochers

Time to get larger Rainbow Flags.

Thom Harnett

Well, I for one will be on the lookout for your beer. Thank you Mason's Brewing Company!

Channa Jackson

Last weekend was the first time I was able to eat at your restaurant. The food and atmosphere were excellent. I was sure to tell the manager on the way out - how much I appreciated the pride flag. This is why.

Carrie Thompson

We go to Mason's whenever we're in town. Love the food AND this epic takedown.

Maria Beaucage Mathos

We miss Masons since we moved out of state for retirement. I love every foo foo, rainbow flag and staff member that makes you feel welcome.

Courtney Guay Evans

Your response is reason #435 why we love you! Go Mason’s!!! ️‍

50 Maine Restaurants to Try in 2023 Thanks to our great listeners we were able to compile a list of many of Maine's great restaurants that Mainers want to try in 2023.

These great spots can be found across the state and waiting for you to give them a try.

How many have you been to? How many would you like to try for the first time?

The Friendliest Bars In Bangor Reaching out to our listeners, we asked where the friendliest bars in the Bangor area were. Many were mentioned but a few got so many mentions that we put together a list to showcase who our listeners thought deserved this amiable title. Behold!