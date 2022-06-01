Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy Launch 2022 Tour: Set List

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy kicked off their Summer 2022 Live and UnZoomed tour last night in Grand Rapids, Mich.

You can see the full set list for all three acts below.

The Live and Unzoomed tour visits the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, tonight and is currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine. (You can get the complete show and ticket information at StyxWorld.com.)

After beginning with "The Fight of Our Lives," the opening track of 2021's Crash of the Crown, Styx stayed focused on '70s smashes such as "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade" for most of their 12-song set, revisiting their latest album one more time mid-set for "Reveries."

REO Speedwagon devoted nearly a third of their 13-song set to songs from their 10-times-platinum 1982 album Hi Infidelity. They did sneak in a couple of treats for fans of their early years in the form of two songs from 1972's R.E.O. / T.W.O, including the set-opening "Music Man."

Loverboy's eight-song opening set began with "Notorious" from their 1987 album, Wildside, and was dominated by the biggest hits from early '80s albums such as Get Lucky, Keep It Up and Lovin' Every Minute of It. They closed with the one-two punch of "Turn Me Loose" and "Working for the Weekend."

Watch Styx Perform 'Come Sail Away' in Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

Watch Styx Perform 'Renegade' in Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

Watch REO Speedwagon Perform 'Ridin' the Storm Out' in Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

Styx, Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

1. "The Fight of Our Lives"

2. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

3. "The Grand Illusion"

4. "Lady"

5. "Reveries"

6. "Light Up"

7. "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)"

8. "Rockin' the Paradise"

9. "Too Much Time on My Hands"

10. "Come Sail Away"

11. "Mr. Roboto"

12. "Renegade"

REO Speedwagon, Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

1. "Music Man"

2. "Take It On the Run"

3. "Keep Pushin'"

4. "Live Every Moment"

5. "Tough Guys"

6. "Can't Fight This Feeling"

7. "Like You Do"

8. "Don't Let Him Go"

9. "Time for Me to Fly"

10. "Back on the Road Again"

11. "Ridin' the Storm Out"

12. "Keep On Loving You"

13. "Roll With the Changes"

Loverboy, Grand Rapids, Mich., 05/31/22

1. "Notorious"

2. "Lucky Ones"

3. "Queen of the Broken Hearts"

4. "The Kid Is Hot Tonight"

5. "Lovin' Every Minute of It"

6. "Hot Girls in Love"

7. "Turn Me Loose"

8. "Working for the Weekend"