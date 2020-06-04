Stunning Photos Show Protests Have Engulfed America Since George Floyd’s Death

George Floyd died in Minneapolis on Monday night, May 25. A white police officer named Derek Chauvin pinned the 46-year-old African American man to the pavement beside a cruiser and—as captured in a widely seen bystander video—kneeled on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Three other officers stood by without intervening, even as Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe” and “My neck hurts” and “They’re going to kill me.”

Floyd, suspected of allegedly using a counterfeit banknote, was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center. Protests began in Minneapolis on Tuesday and spread throughout America’s major cities by mid-week as the video was shared. As of Monday, June 1, per the New York Times, people had protested police brutality and racism in 140 cities and counting with the national guard called to 21 of them. Over 4,000 arrests were made, according to the AP. Several curfews were imposed over the weekend, with additional city and county announcements Monday.

Stacker monitored major newswires and dug through the Getty Images database from the past week to compile this gallery—a potentially historic timeline in American civil rights.