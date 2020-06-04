Governor Mills Moves Up Opening Date For Certain Businesses

According to WMTW, Governor Mills has moved up the opening date for several business types in 13 of Maine's 16 counties.

Tasting rooms and bars may open for outside service on June 12th.

Additionally, gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, and tattoo shops, and piercing parlors may also open on June 12th.

However, the early reopening date does not apply to York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

Good news for the tourist industry, as well. Governor Janet Mills said her administration is working on an alternative to the 14-day quarantine for out-of-staters.