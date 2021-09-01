Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19.

The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below.

"I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."

Much of The Bridge, which follows 2019's My Songs, was written during the coronavirus pandemic and finds the former Police frontman "ruminating on personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown and extraordinary social and political turmoil."

Sting noted that "these songs are between one place and another, between one state of mind and another, between life and death, between relationships. Between pandemics, and between eras – politically, socially and psychologically, all of us are stuck in the middle of something. We need a bridge.”

The album will be released in multiple formats, including standard and deluxe CD and vinyl, Japanese exclusive standard and deluxe albums and on all streaming platforms. The deluxe CD and vinyl will feature a handful of bonus tracks like “Waters of Tyne,” “Captain Bateman’s Basement” and “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.” The deluxe version will also include a DVD with an interview and track-by-track conversation with Sting, as well as music videos for “If It’s Love” and “Rushing Water.”

You can see the track listing for The Bridge below.

Sting, 'The Bridge' Track Listing

1. "Rushing Water"

2. "If It’s Love"

3. "The Book of Numbers"

4. "Loving You"

5. "Harmony Road"

6. "For Her Love"

7. "The Hills on the Border"

8. "Captain Bateman"

9. "The Bells of St. Thomas"

10. "The Bridge"

11. "Waters of Tyne" (Deluxe bonus track)

12. "Captain Bateman’s Basement" (Deluxe bonus track)

13. "(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay" (Deluxe bonus track)

14. "I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City" *(Japanese exclusive bonus track)