Soundgarden Regain Temporary Control of Website and Social Media

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of Chris Cornell and official representative of the late singer's estate, have reached a temporary agreement regarding the handling of the band's website social media accounts after a series of legal disputes.

Control of the site and accounts will be transferred back to the band's surviving members - guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd - as well as their managers, Red Light Management. "The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the band’s accomplishments and music while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy," the band and the Cornell estate said in a joint statement.

"Our site is intended to celebrate the music, achievements, career and legacy of the band along with news and information about any current and future plans, including any relevant solo work," reads a recent post on Soundgarden's social media accounts. "We encourage our fans to share their comments, praise and criticism, but we do expect these to be appropriate, courteous and respectful to each other and to the band."

The temporary regain of control follows a lawsuit filed by the band that alleged that Vicky Cornell had used the group's social media accounts - including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - without Soundgarden's permission and “removed fan comments, and has herself posted images and comments to publicly accessible band social media pages. Some of those postings by Vicky Cornell are intended to denigrate the band and surviving band members.”

The band's post notes that "we admire the character and caliber of all the fans who've supported and grown with us over the years, geez ... decades! Keep up proud! Peace and love to our brothers and sisters."

