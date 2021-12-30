Some Maine Residents Will See More In Their Paychecks In 2022

Even before the economic tumult brought on by the pandemic, people had been discussing their concerns about the cost of living outpacing increases to the minimum wage. Clearly, given the rate of inflation the country has experienced in the last twelve months, it should not be a big surprise that many states are increasing their minimum wages.

In fact, over half the country will see an increase to the minimum wage in their area. 26 states, including Maine, will see a minimum wage increase on January 1st, 2022.

According to WGME, state-wide, the minimum wage in Maine will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour.

In some cases, hazard pay and local (municipal) minimum wages will create minimum wages that are over that State of Maine minimum of $12.75.

For many people, however, the big question is how many Mainers will this actually affect? Ina n attempt to fill vacant positions, we have seen most chain service industry businesses (fast food restaurants, coffee shops, etc) advertise their starting pay at significantly more than the current minimum wage. Some of these businesses are starting their employees out at $14 or $15 per hour.

The previously mentioned pay increases were seen across the board in 2021 - not just when it comes to hourly, service industry jobs. In an effort to retain employees in all sectors, businesses gave pay bumps to millions of employees. In fact, an analysis done by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics found wages and salaries increased 4.2-percent over the last year

