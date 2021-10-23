Although Guns N' Roses released two new(ish) songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" (both originally intended to be on Chinese Democracy), Slash reveals the band haven't actually begun working on any new material yet.

"As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing," Slash tells Audacy. "We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavor unto itself.”

Despite this news, the band is set to release a new EP, also called Hard Skool. This will be the first time Slash and Duff McKagan have recorded original material for Guns N' Roses since 1991.

Slash then explained the origins of the two previously unreleased tracks in the same interview.

“They both have a lot of history. What happened was Axl [Rose] has all these songs that he recorded at some point along the way. And so [McKagan] and I went in and re-did them, basically… Like, I wrote my own kind of parts to what else is going on, and [we] just sort of took the drums and re-did everything else.”

Outside of Guns N' Roses news, Slash also recently announced a new album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, due Feb. 11.