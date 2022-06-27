Sizzling Sox Sweep Guardians Win 7th in a Row 8-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll! They won their 7th in a row on Sunday, beating the Cleveland Guardians 8-3. Boston is 19-4 in the month of June and own the top Wild Card spot.

Rich Hill went 6.0 innings to even his record at 4-4. He allowed 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 5 and walked 4.

Ryan Brasier piched the 7th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1.

Hansle Robles pitched the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Tanner Houck pitched the 9th inning, striking out 1.

Rafael Devers and JD Martinez led Boston's hitters. Devers was 3-5 driving in a run and his hitting .334

Martinez was 3-5 with his 24th double. He drove in 2 runs and is hitting .329

Alex Verdugo was 2-3 and Christian Vazquez was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and a RBI.

Jarren Durn was 2-5 with a double.

Trevor Story had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston now heads to Toronto for a 3-game series. They will be without Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran who are not vaccinated against COVID and will be placed on the restricted list. They will be eligible to rejoin the team on Friday July 1st when the Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs.

Connor Seabold is expected to start for Boston Monday night. The pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:07 on 101.9 The Rock.