Plenty has happened in recent years for longtime music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and she intends to address some of the headline-making incidents, including Ozzy's infidelities, in her latest book, "Coming Home."

This marks the fourth installment of her autobiographical history and this new book is due Oct. 25.

The description for the book reads as follows: "The Osbournes, X Factor, America's Got Talent: for two decades Sharon Osbourne has been a force to be reckoned with on our screens. Both on and off camera she's had to battle the scrutiny that comes with life in the limelight — and has never been a stranger to controversy.

"In this, the fourth installment of her autobiography, Sharon details some of the hardest years she's experienced: the anguish of a broken marriage and Ozzy's infidelities, the constant spectre of drug abuse, the loss of friends and betrayal of colleagues and her ongoing battles with mental health crises.

But now Sharon is heading home to the U.K., and it's time to start a new chapter — and lay rest to some of the demons of her past."

Sharon and Ozzy remain together after a tumultuous period in 2016 when Ozzy's infidelities first came to light. Sharon revealed that Ozzy had confessed his infidelities after she added extra sleeping pills to his drink one night. In July of 2016, Ozzy revealed that their relationship was "back on track."

The relationship will soon get another spotlight as it was revealed last fall that Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment will back a movie chronicling the rock 'n' roll couple's relationship over the years. Oscar-nominated scribe Lee Hall penned the script. Sharon, along with her children, Jack and Aimee Osbourne, are serving as producers on the project via their Osbourne Media label.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne upon the announcement of the project. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

Sharon's "Coming Home" book is currently available to pre-order through Barnes & Noble here.