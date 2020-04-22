Several People Rescued after Waterville Fire

One man is being hailed as a hero after he rescued three children from an apartment house fire in Waterville, Maine Tuesday afternoon.

WABI reports several fire departments responded to the blaze on Morrill Avenue around 2 p.m.

Officials say Aaron Brunelle who lives on the first floor of the building, began checking on his neighbors after the smoke alarm went off.

Brunelle ran up to the third floor, kicked down a door, and saved the kids, whose parents happened to be at the grocery store at the time.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler said he'll be recommending to the City Manager and the Mayor that Aaron receive a life-saving award for his heroic actions.

Ten people were displaced by Tuesday's fire. The Red Cross is assisting the tenants with housing and other emergency needs.