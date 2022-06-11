Sammy Hagar Launches 2022 ‘Crazy Times’ Tour: Set List, Video

Sammy Hagar and George Thorogood opened their Crazy Times summer tour on Friday, June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Backed by his band the Circle, Hagar tore through material from throughout his storied career. The Red Rocker mixed in solo tunes (“There's Only One Way to Rock," “Three Lock Box," “I Can't Drive 55”), songs from his Van Halen days ("Poundcake," "Best of Both Worlds," "Right Now") and even threw in a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll." Bassist Michael Anthony took over lead vocals for the David Lee Roth-era Van Halen gem 'Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love."

Videos of both acts and Hagar's set list, courtesy of SetList.fm, can be found below.

"A tour this size has been a long time coming, and it's definitely going to be worth the wait," Hagar said when the joint run was announced. "The Circle and I are super-excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level - 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

The trek’s branding nods to the Circle's upcoming album, tentatively titled These Crazy Times. In a recent interview with Forbes, Hagar revealed that the group — featuring longtime Van Halen and Chickenfoot bandmate Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — had finished work on the record, which he boasted includes his "best songwriting ever."

The project was produced by Dave Cobb, most famous for working with country artists like Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile. However, Hagar clarified that his own record won’t mark a turn toward twang.

"David Cobb said, 'I'm not gonna do anything that even sounds anything remotely country on this record,' 'cause I wanted to make an Americana record, a little bit less hard rock," the singer noted. "He goes, 'I wanna make Standing Hampton. I wanna make the record I grew up on, I wanna hear you and Mikey [Anthony] sing like you did in 'Top of the World' with Van Halen. That's what we're gonna get out of you guys.'"

The Crazy Times tour continues June 11 in Holmdel, N.J. and wraps Sept. 10 in Irvine, Calif.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Bridgeport, Conn; 6/10/22 - Set List

1. “There's Only One Way to Rock”

2. “Poundcake”

3. “Three Lock Box”

4. “Top of the World”

5. “Finish What Ya Started”

6. "Rock Candy"

7. “Mas Tequila”

8. “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy”

9. “Best of Both Worlds”

10. “Rock and Roll”

11. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

12. “Why Can't This Be Love”

13. “Right Now”

14. “Heavy Metal”

15. “I Can't Drive 55”

16. “When It's Love”