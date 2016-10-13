As our list of Sammy Hagar's best post-Van Halen songs demonstrates, anybody expecting the Red Rocker to quietly fade away after his unceremonious 1996 dismissal from the group was in for a big surprise.

Decades later, it's clear Hagar handled the transition back to solo artist just fine, releasing eight albums under his own name or with his new backing group, the Wabos, while his former bandmates managed just two new records (1998's III and 2012's A Different Kind of Truth) during the same period. He also teamed up with instrumental guitar superstar Joe Satriani, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and another Van Halen alumni, bassist Michael Anthony, for two well-received Chickenfoot records.

Hagar then began touring with Anthony, Wabos guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham in a new group called the Circle. In fact, the only time he's admitted to being miserable was during the doomed 2004 reunion with Van Halen that produced three uninspired new songs for the Best of Both Worlds compilation.

The Top 10 Post-Van Halen Sammy Hagar Songs list pulls tracks from nearly all of these eras, and makes it apparent the Red Rocker can flourish in whatever situation he finds himself.