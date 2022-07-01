Sale Strikes Out 7 in Portland Rehab Start [VIDEO]

Boston's Chris Sale struck out 7 in a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night, June 30th, at Hadlock Field

He went 4.0 innings, striking out 7 and allowed 1 run and 4 hits. He didn't strike out a batter.

The SeaDogs crushed New Hampshire 15-4.

The Red Sox haven't announced what's next for Sale. Whether he will make another rehab start and if he does whether it would be for Portland or Worcester?

Chris Sale is rehabbing from a broken rib suffered during the lockout and hasn't pitched for Boston in 2022.