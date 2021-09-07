Nickelodeon’s Rugrats Reboot Has a Maine Connection

A Baby's Gotta Do What a Baby's Gotta Do!

Nickelodeon's burst onto the scene in the summer of 1991 while Nickelodeon, the first cable network dedicated to kids, was still in its early years with animated originals.

Rugrats followed a core group of 5 little ones; Tommy the brave one, Chuckie the scardey cat, the twins Phil and Lil, and Tommy's mean older cousin Angelica. Later episodes introduced kind-hearted Susie, Tommy's little brother Dil, and Chuckie's step-sister Kimi.

The original run ran through 2004 and even included a few feature films and a spinoff, All Grown Up!

Reboot

Now with those who grew up on the original raising little ones of their own, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ teamed up to bring the show back.

The reboot has many of the same voices from the original series with a new animation style blending the old and new schools.

Mr. Windham and a Maine Connection

Portland Press Herald reports there is a character in one of the new episodes named Mr. Windham and that's no coincidence. In fact, head writer, Kate Boutilier, and script coordinator and writer Sam Clark are both from the Maine town. Boutilier was even working remotely on the show from her home in Shapleigh, Maine.

Boutilier's connection with Nickelodeon favorites spans decades according to the Portland Press Herald. She wrote and produced several seasons of the original Rugrats and was a co-producer for The Wild Thornberries. Fans will remember the epic crossover film Rugrats Go Wild which combined both cartoons

As someone who grew up with Rugrats and has indulged in more than a few reruns as a childless adult, knowing that this series has some roots in my home state makes me all the more a fan! Time to get that Paramount+ subscription!

