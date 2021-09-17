Reunited Faces Returned to the ‘60s and ‘70s For Inspiration

Ron Wood is offering more details about the new Faces songs he's been working on with Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones. Turns out, much of the material originated from the band's original time together.

Woods says they collaborated at the same time the Rolling Stones were preparing an extended rerelease of 1981's Tattoo You, so he found himself updating material from two separate but very interesting vaults.

“I’ve just had the best seat in the house,” Wood told Rolling Stone in a newly published interview that took place before the recent death of Charlie Watts. “We’ve been doing old Stones songs from way back when that were never released … and I went straight from … that to working with Rod on Faces songs that were never released from exactly the same time, the late ’60s, early ‘70s. And from both bands, we managed to find some gems that are just timeless.”

Wood now says “over the coming months or years, we'll be releasing some great stuff for people to enjoy the same way that we’re enjoying discovering them again.”

He added that it was “such an adventure during lockdown to spend a month or so engaging again with songs that I’d completely forgotten about or ones that were placed on the back burner. I thought, ‘Wow. Now is the time for these to come out again because they are timeless.’”

Asked to compare Stones singer Mick Jagger with Stewart, Wood said “they love genuine support. They like to hear, ‘Hey, man, you did a good job,’ because they’re selling it. … Jagger is doing his Jagger, and Rod is doing the Rod, but underneath they want to know that they’re on the right track because they value what they do really importantly. The first thing to them is how to please the audience and to give the best — the best show, the best album, the best presentation of music.”

Wood also discussed the Faces' late-period classic “Ooh La La,” specifically what a key lyric – “I wish that I knew what I know now when I was younger” – meant to him today.

“I wish I knew that all the promoters were ripping me off," Wood said. "It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Those guys opened up a supermarket and a chain of restaurants, and I’m on 50 quid for the week or something.’ It’s like, ‘Wow, I wish I knew then what I know now.’ It can be funny. That’s life on life’s terms, you know?”

