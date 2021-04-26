Ron Wood Says He’s Beaten Cancer Again

Ron Wood said he's cancer free once more, after revealing a new bout with a rare and aggressive form of the disease amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had cancer two different ways now," Ronnie told the London-based Sun. "I had lung cancer in 2017, and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

Small-cell cancers are typically detected in the lungs but can also be found in the bladder, prostate, pancreas and lymph nodes. Wood, who earlier had a portion of his lung removed after the cancerous lesion was discovered, did not specify which area was impacted this time.

The Rolling Stones guitarist said he kept busy with painting, a longtime second career, focusing on wife Sally and their four-year-old twins for his subject matter. Wood said getting sober likely worked his favor, but that he also turned to prayer.

"When you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing," he said. "That brings you back to the Serenity Prayer: 'Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.' That's incredible. What will be, will be; it's nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power."

Wood teamed up with Imelda May and Noel Gallagher in January for the single "Just One Kiss," while the Rolling Stones remain off the road. He'd previously predicted that the group might issue its first album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang last year, before COVID-19 halted the industry.

Ranking Every Stones Solo Album

See Keith Richards Through the Years