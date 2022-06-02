Watch the Rolling Stones Play Live Debut of ‘Out of Time’

The Rolling Stones kicked off their Sixty Tour last night in Madrid, celebrating their 60th anniversary as a band. For the first time, the Stones performed "Out of Time," which first appeared on their 1966 album, Aftermath. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance and other moments below.

The rest of the set list included a variety of hits and crowd favorites, plus two songs with Keith Richards on lead vocals: "Happy" from 1972's Exile on Main St. and "Slipping Away" from 1989's Steel Wheels. They also took time out to mark Ronnie Wood's 75th birthday, with Mick Jagger leading a sing-along after Wood was doused with confetti.

You can view a complete set list from the show below.

The Stones continued to tour in 2021 after the death of drummer Charlie Watts, though this was their first European appearance since then. For the Sixty Tour, they are again joined by Watts' replacement, Steve Jordan. They commemorated their late bandmate during a performance of ”Street Fighting Man.”

“It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band,” Richards said on CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year when he revealed the band was at work on some new material. “It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else. I was working with Mick last week, and Steve, and we came up with some, eight or nine new pieces of material. Which is overwhelming by our standards. Other times, [songwriting is] like a desert.”

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Out of Time' in June 2022

In a recent interview with The Times, Jagger noted how he misses Watts "as a player and as a friend."

“In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie," Jagger said. "He’d always be the last one down. I’d go, ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Street Fighting Man' and a Charlie Watts Tribute in June 2022

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to continue the Sixty Tour — including two performances at London's Hyde Park — in June and July. They will wrap the trek on July 31 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Honky Tonk Women' in June 2022

The Rolling Stones, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, 6/1/22

1. "Street Fighting Man"

2. "19th Nervous Breakdown"

3. "Sad Sad Sad"

4. "Tumbling Dice"

5. "Out of Time" (live debut)

6. "Beast of Burden" (by request)

7. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

8. "Living in a Ghost Town"

9. "Honky Tonk Women" (followed by band introductions)

10. "Happy" (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

11. "Slipping Away" (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

12. "Midnight Rambler"

13. "Start Me Up"

14. "Paint It Black"

15. "Sympathy for the Devil"

16. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore:

17. "Gimme Shelter"

18. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Watch the Rolling Stones Mark Ronnie Wood's Birthday in June 2022