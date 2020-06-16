Watch New Roger Waters ‘Us and Them’ Clip

Roger Waters released an extensive clip from his concert movie Roger Waters: Us + Them as it became available for digital purchase and rental.

He also announced that the film, co-directed with Sean Evans, will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, double CD and triple vinyl editions on Oct. 2. You can see the Blu-ray and DVD track listing, and watch the “Happiest Days of Our Lives / Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 & Part 3” video, below

“Us + Them presents Waters’ powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love,” a statement explained. “Based around his acclaimed, sold-out Us + Them worldwide tour of 2017-18, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals [and] Wish You Were Here, as well as his most recent album, Is This The Life We Really Want?"

The statement noted that Waters "powerfully demonstrates that he is, at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet … although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.”

Roger Waters: Us + Them Blu-ray / DVD Track List

1. “Intro"

2. “Speak To Me"

3. “Breathe"

4. “One of These Days"

5. “Time"

6. “Breathe (Reprise)"

7. “The Great Gig in the Sky"

8. “Welcome to the Machine"

9. “Deja Vu"

10. “The Last Refugee"

11. “Picture That"

12. “Wish You Were Here"

13. “The Happiest Days of Our Lives"

14. “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2"

15. “Another Brick in the Wall Part 3"

16. “Dogs"

17. “Pigs (Three Different Ones)"

18. “Money"

19. “Us & Them"

20. “Brain Damage"

21. “Eclipse"

22. “The Last Refugee (Reprise)"

23. “Deja Vu (Reprise)"

Bonus footage:

“A Fleeting Glimpse” documentary

“Comfortably Numb” live performance

“Smell the Roses” live performance