Rod Stewart Sings ‘You’re in My Heart’ to Fan Fighting Cancer

Rod Stewart sang a snippet of his 1977 hit “You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)” in a surprise video recorded for a man battling brain cancer.

The clip (titled “Sir Rod Stewart fulfills one man’s last wish — sings him his favorite song”) was tweeted Saturday (Dec. 11) by Good News Movement. It opens with a brief message from the singer: “Gary, this is Rod Stewart here, all the way from London, England, where it’s freezing cold. I hear you’re in not-good health at the moment, and I also hear you’re also a great fan of mine, so I’d like to do this little song for you.”

Stewart then croons the song’s chorus a cappella, ending with a sign-off of “Merry Christmas” and blowing kisses to the camera.

The split-screen video, available below, shows the singer on one side and Gary on the other. After the performance, a voice — reportedly Gary’s sister — asks, “He blew you kisses. What do you think of that?” Gary responds, “Wow” and, later, “Brilliant,” offering a thumbs-up sign.

In a caption, Good News Movement detailed how the moving gesture came together. “Sir Rod Stewart surprises & sings to Gary, a fan whose loving niece Jenna did everything to get through to the British star, all for her uncle with brain cancer," they explained. "Good News Movement had the honor of connecting with Rod's family who immediately told us 'consider it done.’"

“They sent over this video which was shown to Gary by his sister (heard on this video) & wife (filming),” the note continues. “Gary’s family says it's the most Gary has spoken and are immensely grateful to the Stewart family.”