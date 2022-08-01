Iron Maiden is hitting the road for the Legacy of the Beast tour, and we want to give you a chance to see these legendary rockers in an... elevated state.

You and a guest could fly to the Mile High City to catch Iron Maiden in concert!

Here's what you could win:

Two tickets to see Iron Maiden at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 17

Roundtrip airfare for two

Two-night hotel stay

Two commemorative tour T-shirts

$500 in cash

How do you get in on this getaway? Don't Run to the Hills-- start getting social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Sunday, August 22, 2022. Prize is provided by BMG Music*

