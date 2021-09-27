The Howard Stern Show has been an entertainment institution for 35 years. Over the decades, Stern has welcomed some of rock and metal’s biggest names onto his show, creating epic moments still talked about today.

Dave Grohl and Courtney Love’s appearances on Howard Stern couldn’t have been more different. When Stern asked the Foo Fighters and former Nirvana musician about the conspiracy that Love had Kurt Cobain killed, Grohl brushed it off with class. Even when Stern asked about his relationship with Love, Grohl evaded all drama and refused to talk trash about the Hole frontwoman.

Courtney, on the other hand, used her platform on the Stern Show to torpedo Grohl. Along with making fun of his abilities as a frontman, Love claimed on the air that Cobain had always hated Grohl during their time together in Nirvana.

A more lighthearted appearance took place right before AC/DC were to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It became clear early in the interview that Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Malcolm Young couldn’t have cared less about the Hall of Fame, with Malcolm straight-up saying, “I don’t give a fuck.” Legends.

Check out these Epic Rock Star Moments on Howard Stern in the Loud List below.

Epic Rock Star Moments on Howard Stern