Howard Stern Fans Can Now Listen to His Show for Free

Howard Stern and SiriusXM are responding to the coronavirus epidemic by offering free subscriptions to the satellite radio company’s premiere channels. From today (March 31) until May 15, fans of The Howard Stern Show can listen for free as the radio icon broadcasts from his home.

For well over a decade, Howard Stern has called satellite radio his home, free from the content restrictions of terrestrial radio. Plenty have been happy to pay for nonstop Howard Stern, but now, anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or head over to SiriusXM.com to begin listening free of charge and with no credit card information or commitment required.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. “In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”

Along with Howard 100 and Howard 101, new subscribers will have access to over 300 channels, including rock and metal centric broadcasts from Liquid Metal, Octane, Pearl Jam Radio, The Beatles Channel, Elvis Radio and more.