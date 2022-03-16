The Case for All 17 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Candidates

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gets more diverse every year, evolving to induct more hip-hop, alternative, grunge, prog and metal. But clearly, there are gaps in inclusion, both in genre and with seemingly obvious bands who still, years after first being eligible, continue to be overlooked.

The 2022 class addresses both of those concerns. For one, few previous lineups have been so eclectic, with multiple hip-hop artists (A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem), a country legend (Dolly Parton) and an underappreciated pop star (Lionel Richie) up for induction. Other first-time nominees include genre-hopper Beck, synth-pop giants Duran Duran and singer-songwriter Carly Simon; meanwhile, the pack of previously nominated acts is equally well-rounded: Kate Bush, Devo, Pat Benatar, Rage Against the Machine, Eurythmics, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, MC5 and Afrobeat great Fela Kuti.

Then there's Judas Priest, who have been eligible since 2000 and were previously nominated in 2018 and 2020. While some artists, Priest included, rise to the top of the list based on continuous snubbing alone (Seriously, how is it possible that band hasn't been inducted?), every one of these artists deserves to make it in eventually.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," noted John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed." We've already made our cases for all 17, and we've summarized those arguments below.