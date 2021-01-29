Rob Zombie Debuts Speeding Groover ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’
Rob Zombie has just released "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man," the second single off the upcoming The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy album, which follows the 2020 the debut of "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)."
The eerie sounds of a pipe organ give way to a thumping, uptempo groove on a track that screams classic Zombie. "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" is a fun-time ripper — one that surges with racing energy, rounds hairpin turns on bluesy licks and breaks into an unexpected lounge/funk section so you can catch your breath before the cosmic overdrive at the end.
It's just one of 17 total tracks that will make up the successor to 2016's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, which will arrive of March 12 through Nuclear Blast.
Listen to "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics (via AZlyrics), directly below.
Rob Zombie, "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man" Lyrics
Crop circle shaking on the bump and grind
Well, alright, alright, alright
Steam-powered zodiac blowing up your mind
Well, alright, alright, alright
The howling man
AAHHOOO! Yeah
The howling man
AAHHOOO! Yeah
Infernal machine at the speed of light
Well, alright, alright, alright
Searching out the ghosts, yeah, on a Saturday night
Well, alright, alright, alright
The howling man
AAHHOOO! Yeah
The howling man
AAHHOOO! Yeah
Power to the people
Power to the people
Power to the people
Power to the people
Color me black and coffin red
Godzilla eats the dragon's head
Snake River canyon in your bed
Knievel kicked it now he's dead
Knievel kicked it now he's dead
Knievel kicked it now he's dead
Pre-order The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy here.
Rob Zombie, "The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man"
Rob Zombie, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Album Art + Track Listing
01. “Expanding the Head of Zed”
02. “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”
03. “The Ballad of Sleazy Rider”
04. “Hovering Over the Dull Death”
05. “Shadow of the Cemetery Man”
06. “A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared”
07. “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket on the Ghost Train”
08. “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”
09. “The Much Talked of Metamorphosis”
10. “The Satanic Rites of Blacula”
11. “Show of Stones”
12. “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”
13. “Boom-Boom-Boom”
14. “What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama?”
15. “Get Loose”
16. “The Serenity of Witches”
17. “Crow Killer Blues”
