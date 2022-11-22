Remember When President John F. Kennedy Visited Orono? [VIDEO]

Incredible footage of a Presidential visit to the University of Maine has surfaced.

A documentary of President John F. Kennedy's visit to the University of Maine has surfaced on Youtube. The Presidential visit was on October 19, 1963. It was the first time a President of the United States had visited the Maine university. An estimated 16,000 people attended the event. The video shows all the preparations that went in to the monumental event at Alumni Field.

During his speech, the President spoke of Russia and Cold War nuclear concerns. After his speech, President Kennedy was presented with an honorary of Doctorate of Laws degree.

A little more than a month later, President Kennedy was assassinated.

The documentary was narrated by George E. Wildey. Wildey founded the New England School of Broadcasting in Bangor in 1981.