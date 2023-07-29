Red Sox Win 5th Straight, Beating San Francisco 3-2 Friday Night

The Boston Red Sox won their 5th game in-a-row and are a season-high 9 games over .500 after beating the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Friday night on the West Coast.

Tristan Casas delivered the big blow, with his 16th homer in the 5th inning, a solo shot.

He finished the night 2-4, driving in 2 runs, as he had a run-scoring double.

Adam Duvall was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Rob Refsnyder had a pinch hit RBI single.

Justin Turner playing 2nd base, flashed some leather.

Kutter Crawford started for the Red Sox and went 5.2 strong innings. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 7 and walked 1. He picked up the win to even his record at 5-5.

Brennan Bernadino retired the final batter in the 6th inning via strikeout.

Josh Winckowski pitched a scoreless 7th innin, striking out 2, and allowing 2 hits.

Chris Martin allowed a solo home run to Joc Pederson, his 11th, in the 8th inning.

Kenley Jansen pitched the 9th, striking out 2 to earn his 23rd save of the season.

Boston is now 56-47 and in 4th place in the AL East, 7 games behind the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles. They are 1.5 games out of the 3rd wild card spot, trailing Houston and Toronto.

Boston and San Francisco will play Game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday evening. The pregame starts at 6:15 p.m. with the 1st pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.

