Red Sox Swept by Blue Jays Fall 6-5 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

For the 2nd consecutive night the Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings, losing Thursday night 6-5 in 10 innings.

Kutter Crawford started on the mound for Boston and went 4.2 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Matt Strahm followed allowing 1 hit and 1 run, a home run to Danny Jansen in the 6th inning.

Jeurys Familia went 1.2 innings striking out 3 and walking 2. He got out of the 6th inning with a double-play and then struck out 3 of the 4 batters he faced in the 7th inning.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 8th inning and Matt Barnes pitched the 9th.

John Schreiber took the loss in the 10th inning as Cavan Biggio slid under the tag of Kevin Plawecki

The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score

Bobby Dalbec was 1-4 with a RBI single in the 2nd inning and a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning. He tied the score at 2-2 and then 4-4.

Reese McGuire was 3-4, driving in a run and hit his 1st career triple in the 8th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a double and run batted in.

Trevor Story rehabbing in Portland with the Sea Dogs was 3-4 with a homer and double and drove in 2 runs.

The Red Sox have now lost 6 of their last 7 games. They open a 3-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.