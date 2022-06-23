Red Sox Sweep Tigers Win Wednesday 6-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox swept the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night, winning 6-2 at Fenway Park, and concluded their homestand 7-2. They are 16-4 in their last 20 games and are now a season-high 8 games over .500 (39-31).

Michael Wacha went 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 2. He is now 6-1 on the season.

Jake Diekman pitched the 7th inning and Hiarakazu Sawamura closed out the game, pitching the 8th and 9th innings.

Rob Refsnyder was 2-4 with a double and a 2-run homer that just barely cleared the Green Monster.

Jarren Duran hitting leadoff was 1-4 and had a 2-run double in the 3rd inning.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 and had a 2-run single in the 5th inning.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 with a double and single.

For the Tigers, Javier Baez was 2-3 with a 2-run homer in the 1st inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston is off on Thursday. They start a 9-game road trip on Friday. They'll play 3 games at Cleveland against the Guardians, 3 games in Toronto against the Blue Jay and 3 games in Chicago against the Cubs before returning home to Fenway on July 4th.

Boston will be without Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran in the series at Toronto as they are not vaccinated against COVID.