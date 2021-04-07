Red Sox Sweep Rays Win Wednesday 9-2 [VIDEO]

After being swept by Baltimore in the opening series, the Boston Red Sox completed the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2. It marks just the 2nd time of 20 that the Red Sox opened the season 0-3 and then rebounded to win their next 3 games. The only other time the Red Sox did this was back in 1951, 70 years ago.

Wednesday's sweep was just the 1st time they swept the Rays since April 2019 at Tropicana Field, and the first at Fenway Park since April 2018.

Nathan Eovaldi was brilliant, allowing 3 hits in 7 innings. He gave up 1 run, struck out 7 and walked 3. He is now 1-1 on the season, with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 11 and walked 4

How good has the Red Sox pitching been the 1st 6 games? They have allowed 3 runs or fewer over 5 plus innings in 5 games. The only pitcher who allowed more was Garrett Richards who gave up 6 runs in 2 innings.

Christian Vazquez led the hitting attack, as he was 2-4 with a home run and 3 runs batted in. His 2 run homer in the 4th inning gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.

JD Martinez was 1-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Martinez has 8 extra base hits in 2021 and is tied with Billy Werber (1934) and Jose Offerman (1999) for the most by a Red Sox through the club's first 6 games of the season. His 11 runs batted in are the most by a Red Sox player through the first 6 games since Fay Throneberry had 12 in 1955 and Sammy Whit had 11 in 1955 as well.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-3, scoring 2 runs and had a RBI. Bogaerts is as hot as they come, going 8-12 (.750) with 2 doubles, 2 runs batted in, in his last 3 games.

Ryan Yarborough pitched 5 innings for the Rays allowing 9 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1

Tampa Bay is now 2-4 and is off on Thursday, before opening a 3 game schedule with the New York Yankees at Tropicana Park on Friday, April 9th.

The Red Sox travel to Baltimore to play the Orioles for the O's home opener on Thursday, April 8th. They're off on Friday before finishing the 3 game series Saturday and Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to make his first start of 2021 on Thursday.