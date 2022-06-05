Red Sox Shutout A’s 8-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland A's Saturday afternoon 8-0 in Oakland as Xander Bogaerts set the Red Sox franchise record for most games started at shortstop with 1082.

Nick Pivetta picked up his 5th win in a row and is now 5-4 on the season. He went 7.0 strong innings allowing just 2 hits and striking out 7. He walked 2.

Tanner Houck pitched the 8th inning allowing 2 hits and striking out 2 and Hirakazu Sawamur pitched the 9th, striking out 1. He didn't allow a hit.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5 with his 13th double of the season. He drove in 2 runs.

Trevor Story had a pair of doubles and was 2-5 with a run batted in.

Jarren Duran batting leadoff was 2-5.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 and drove in 2 runs.

JD Martinez was 1-5 with his 18 double of the season.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3

Franchy Cordeiro was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox and A's conclude their 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 3:07 with the 1st pitch at 4:07 on 101.9 The Rock.