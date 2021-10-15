Red Sox Set Roster for Series with Astros
The Boston Red Sox set their roster in anticipation for their best-of-7 series with the Houston Astros for the American League Championship that begins tonight, Friday, October 15th.
Notably absent are relievers Matt Barnes, Austin Davis and Garrett Richards.
Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw
Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana
The Red Sox open game 1 of the series tonight in Houston. Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound in Game 1 and Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 7:07 p.m.
