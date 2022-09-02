Red Sox Rally for 4 in the 9th Inning Walk-Off Rangers 9-8 [VIDEO]

Trailing 8-5 going into the bottom of the 9th inning the Boston Red Sox rallied for 4 runs and Rob Refsnyder's 1st career walk-off single gave Boston a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers!

The Red Sox were actually trailing 8-3 in the bottom of the 8th and scored 2 runs in the 8th before their improbable rally in the 9th.

Kike Hernandez was 1-2 and hit a game-tying RBI in the 9th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with 2 doubles and 3 runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 3-4 with a solo home run in the 6th inning.

Christian Arroyo was 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4, scoring 3 times.

Before the game the Red Sox recalled Connor Wong and Eduard Bazardo from Worcester when the rosters expanded to 28 on September 1st.

Rich Hill started or Boston and went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4

John Schreiber pitched the 5th inning and Kyle Orton pitched the 6th inning.

Zack Kelly pitched the 7th inning allowing 3 hits and 2 runs.

Bazardo, pitched the 8th inning and allowed 2 hits on 2 runs, including a home run to Adolis Garcia, his 22nd of the season.

Jeurys Familia pitched the 9th inning, and picked up the win, his 2nd of the season. (2-1)

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Texas play the 2nd game of the 4-game series Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.