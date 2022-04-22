Red Sox Rally Comes Up Short Lose to Blue Jays 3-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th and had the tying runner at 3rd base, but their rally came up short, as they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Thursday afternoon, April 21st at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also lost their manager, Alex Cora, who was diagnosed with COVID, and didn't manage the game. Cora is not expected to be on the 10-game road trip, at least to start, which begins Friday, April 22nd.

Thursday, Tanner Houck started on the mound and went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and strikingg out 4. He gave up 2 runs and walked 1. He retired 6 of the 1st 7 batters he faced, but in the 3rd inning gave up a walk, 2 singles and a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jay's 2 runs. He then retired the final 7 batters he faced before leaving. Houck who is not vaccinated against COVID will miss his start in Toronto because of government rules, and will be available to come out of the bullpen in relief on Sunday.

Ryan Brasier gave up 1 run in the 6th, allowing 2 hits. Austin Davis pitched an inning, striking out 2. Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.1 innings, striking out 1. Phillips Valdez pitched the 9th, striking out 1 and just facing 3 batters. Valdez hasn't allowed a run over 6 appearances this season, throwing 8.0 innings and only allowing 2 hits, while striking out 10 and walking 2.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-4 with a RBI double in the 9th inning.

Trevor Story playing after being hit in the head on Wednesday, was 1-4 and has hit safely in 7 of 9 games.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4.

Alex Verdugo picked up an outfield assist in the 8th inning

Kevin Gausman was masterful on the mound for Toronto going 8.0 innings and allowing 7 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8

Jordan Romano came on in relief and picked up his major league-leading 7th save.

Acting manager Will Venable on the game



Boston now starts a 10-game road trip with 3 games in Tampa Bay, followed by 4 games in Toronto and concluding with a 3 game set in Baltimore. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start for Boston Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.