Red Sox Nip Blue Jays 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox nipped the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park despite being held to just 3 hits.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston and went 4.2 innings as he threw 95 pitches. He allowed 7 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Matt Strahm came on and got the last batter in the 5th inning and pitched the 6th, retiring all 4 batters he faced.

Hansel Robles came on in the 7th and went 1.2 innings. He retired all 5 batters he faced, 2 via a strikeout and picked up his first win of the season. Robles has recorded 19 consecutive scoreless outings in the regular season dating back to the 2021 season.

Jake Diekman got the last out in the 8th and then Alex Cora turned the game over to Garrett Whitlock, who retired all 3 batters he faced in the 9th, needing just 12 pitches, to pick up his 1st save of the season.

Trevor Story was 1-3 with a RBI double in the 3rd inning to tie the score at 1-1.

Connor Wong had the game winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 7th inning.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Christian Vazquez and Jonathan Arauz on the COVID injured list. Boston also placed Rich Hill on the bereavement list and recalled catcher Ronaldo Hernandez from Worcester. He has played in 7 games for Worcester this season, making 6 starts at catcher. In 106 games between Worcester and Double-A Portland since the start of 2021, the right-handed hitter is batting .274 (107-for-391) with 48 extra-base hits and 62 RBI. His first appearance, expected to be Thursday, will be his major league debut.

Boston and Toronto will play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.