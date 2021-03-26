Red Sox Make Roster Moves

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves as they continue to refine their roster, before Opening Day on Thursday, April 1st.

After last night's game against Minnesota, the Red Sox optioned Jonathan Arauz to the Alternate Training Site.

Additionally, 6 players were reassigned to the minor leagues: catcher Chris Herrmann, infielder/outfielder Danny Santana, outfielders César Puello and Michael Gettys, and right-handed pitchers Kevin McCarthy and Marcus Walden.

The Red Sox have 28 active players remaining in Major League Spring Training camp, all members of the club's 40-man roster. In addition, left-handed pitcher Chris Sale and outfielder Franchy Cordero are on the Injured List. The Red Sox need to have their active roster reduced to 26 players by 12 Noon on Thursday, April 1st.