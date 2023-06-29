Red Sox Lose to Miami 6-2

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Wednesday night, June 28th, after a 1 hour and 13 minute rain delay in the 6th inning. The game was tied at 1-1 prior to the rain delay. The loss drops the Red Sox' record to 40-41 at the midpoint of the 162 game season.

Boston has now lost their 4th straight game. Boston is now 2-12 against National League opponents in 2023.

A bright note for the Red Sox was Rafael Devers going 2-4, and hitting a solo home run in the 4th inning to tie the game. It was his 6th homer in his last 17 games and 19th of the season.

Alex Verdugo was 0-4, snapping his 13-game hitting streak and 17-game on-base streak.

Jarren Duran pinch-hit in the 7th inning and went 2-2 with a stolen base. He's 15-16 on stolen base attempts this year.

Rob Refsnyder was 2-4 with singles in the 1st and 6th innings.

Kaleb Ort started and went 2.0 innings in a bullpen game. Nick Pivetta took the loss, allowing 2 runs in 3.1 innings. He struck out 7 and walked 2, allowing 1 hit.

Boston and Miami conclude the 3-game series on Thursday night. It's an early start time with the pregame starting at 5:10 and 1st pitch at 6:10 p.m. Here the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.