Red Sox Lose 3rd Straight Fall to Red 5-4

The Boston Red Sox lost their 3rd straight game Wednesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 at Fenway Park. The finished the month of May 13-13.

James Paxton went 5.0 innings for the Red Sox, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 and walked just 1.

Kutter Crawford came on in relief and allow1 runs and 1 hit walking 2 in 2/3rd of an inning. Josh Winckowski was charged with 3 runs on 3 hits in 1.1 innings. Chris Martin pitchd the 8th and Nick Pivetta the 0th. Both Martin and Pivetta held the Reds hitless.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with singles in the 5th and 7th innings.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double. It wa the 200th double of his career. He became the 31st Red Sox player with 200 plus doubles. He's the 1st Red Sox player to record 150 homers and 200 doubles before turning 27 years old.

Jarren Duran was 1-4 with a double. Enmanuel Valdez was 1-3 with a solo home run in the 5th inning.

Boston and Cincinnati conclude their 3-game series on Thursday night. Chris Sale will try and be the stopper for the Red Sox as he takes the mound. Pregame is at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.