Red Sox Hit 8 Doubles Beat the Brewers 7-2 [VIDEO]

For the 1st time since since June 26th (29 games) a Boston Red Sox pitcher earned a winning decision, as Josh Winckowski picked up the win, as Red Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Sunday July 31st, hitting 8 doubles in the game.

Winckowski went 5.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 1. He's now 4-5 on the season.

Garrett Whitlock came on and pitched the 6th and 7th innings, allowing just 2 hits.

Austin Davis pitched the 8th inning allowing 2 hits, striking out 2.

John Schreiber pitched the 9th, facing just 3 batters.

In the 5th inning, with 2 outs, the Red Sox hit 4 consecutive doubles, and scored 5 runs in the inning, breaking the game open.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-5 with double

JD Martinez, who may have played his last game at Fenway Park as a Red Sox, was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, snapping a 0-25 skid.

Christian Arroyo was 2-2 with a double and walked twice.

Christian Vazquez, also rumored to be on the trading block, was 1-4 with a double.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a pair of doubles.

For the Brewers, former Red Sox player Hunter Renfroe had 4 hits.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox head out on 7-game road trip with 3 games in Houston and 4 games in Kansas City. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch for Boston Monday night against the Astros. The pregame starts at 7:10 p.m with the 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.