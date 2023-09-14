Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom

Prior to the Boston Red Sox' day-night doubleheader with the New York Yankees the Red Sox announced that they had parted ways with Chaim Bloom.

Bloom was notified of the club’s decision by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and President and CEO Sam Kennedy.



“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” said Principal Owner John Henry. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Bloom was named Chief Baseball Officer on October 28, 2019. He has worked in baseball for 19 years, starting as an intern for the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent 15 years of his career preceding his time with the Red Sox.

In addition to this change, General Manager Brian O’Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.

The search for new baseball operations leadership will begin immediately. In the interim, the day-to-day operations will continue under the direction of O’Halloran, and Assistant General Managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.

