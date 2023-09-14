Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom

Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Prior to the Boston Red Sox' day-night doubleheader with the New York Yankees the Red Sox announced that they had parted ways with Chaim Bloom. 

Bloom was notified of the club’s decision by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and President and CEO Sam Kennedy. 


“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” said Principal Owner John Henry. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”    

Bloom was named Chief Baseball Officer on October 28, 2019. He has worked in baseball for 19 years, starting as an intern for the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent 15 years of his career preceding his time with the Red Sox.  

In addition to this change, General Manager Brian O’Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.

The search for new baseball operations leadership will begin immediately. In the interim, the day-to-day operations will continue under the direction of O’Halloran, and Assistant General Managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.

Get our free mobile app

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From