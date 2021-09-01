Red Sox Fall to Rays 8-5 Wild Card Hangs By a Thread [VIDEO]

With the latest news that the Boston Red Sox have lost 3 more players to COVID including Xander Bogaerts, you could understand if the Red Sox went through the motions Tuesday night, August 31st. Even though the Red Sox lost 8-5, they rallied to score 2 runs in the 9th and had the tying run up at the plate before Rafael Devers made the last out.

With the Red Sox pitching staff in tatters they turned to Brad Peacock who the Red Sox had just acquired to start. After getting the Rays out in the 1st inning, it was downhill, from there. He lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 5 runs. He didn't strike out a batter and walked 2.

The Red Sox then turned to Stephen Gonsalves who was called up from Triple A Worcester. He went 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Phillips Valdez, also recalled from Worcester closed out the game, going 3 innings and allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run, striking out 2.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th homer, a solo shot in the 6th inning. Schwarber finished 2-4

Hunter Renfroe, returning from the Bereavement List after the passing of his father, batted lead-off and was 2-5 with a double.

JD Martinez was 2-5 with a double.

Boston is now 10 games behind Tampa Bay in 3rd place. More importantly they are now just 1 game ahead of the Oakland A's for the 2nd wild card spot.

Boston and Tampa Bay play the 3rd game of the 4 game series Wednesday night. Boston will send ace Chris Sale to the mound in the hopes he can right the ship and go deep into the game, with the bullpen in tatters. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.