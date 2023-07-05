Red Sox Fall to Rangers 6-2 on July 4th

The Boston Red Sox' 3-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, when they fell to the Texas Rangers 6-2 at Fenway Park on July 4th. The Red Sox hadn't lost on the 4th of July since they lost 3-2 to the Oakland A's back in 2012.

The game was delayed for just over a 1.75 hours in the bottom of the 8th inning because of rain.

The Red Sox made it a bullpen game as their pitching staff is decimated with Garrett Whitlock being added to the injured list and James Paxton going on the paternity list. Brennan Bernardino make his 1st career start and went 1.1 innings allowing a hit, a run and striking out 2.

Kaleb Ort followed and was charged with 2 runs in 2/3 of an inning. He allowed 3 hits, including a 3-run homer, to Mitch Garver in facing 5 batters. Chris Murphy came on and went 3.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1 batter.

Justin Garza came on and pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4, facing 9 batters. Brandon Walter pitched a scoreless, hit-less 8th inning and Taylor Scott pitched a scoreless, hit-less 9th inning.

Jarren Duran who was 5-5 on Sunday, was 2-3 with a double and triple. He's now hitting .310

Connor Wong was 1-3 with a double.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4. He ranks 2nd in the AL with 30 multi-hit games, trailing Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays who has 32.

Jusitn Turner was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 8th inning.

Boston falls back to .500 with a 43-43 record.

The Red Sox and Rangers play the middle game of the 3-game series Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.