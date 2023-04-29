Red Sox Fall to Guardians 5-2

The Boston Red Sox fell 1 game below .500 falling to the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 at Fenway Park Friday night, April 28th.

Nick Pivetta started and took the loss for the Red Sox. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Kutter Crawford pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter. The run he did allow was a solo homer to Will Brennan, in the top of the 9th. It was his 1st of the season and 2nd of his career.

Jarren Duran had a big night at the plate. He went 3-4 with 3 doubles, hitting doubles in the 2nd, 7th and 9th innings.

Kike Hernandex was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 2nd inning.

Emmanuel Valdez was 1-4 with a double, his 1st career extra-base hit in the 5th inning.

Prior to the game the Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the injured list with ulnar nerve inflammation. They recalled Brayan Bello from Triple A Worcester. Bello is expected to start on Saturday afternoon.

Boston and Cleveland will play Game 2 of the 3-game series on Saturday afternoon. The pregame begins at 3:10 with the 1st pitch at 4:10 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.