Red Sox Fall to Giants 3-2 on Walk-off Homer on Saturday

The Boston Red Sox' 5-game winning streak came to an end Saturday, as J.D. Davis took the 1st pitch he saw from Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the 9th and hit it off the left field foul pole for a walk-off homer. The Giant beat the Red Sox 3-2..

Turner ended up 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Duran was 2-4

James Paxton started for the Red Sox and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 8 hits and 1 run, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Richard Bleier came on and allowed 1 run in 2 innings, giving up 1 hit.

Mauricio Llovera making his 1st appearance as a Red Sox player pitched a scoreless 8th inning, striking out the side, but walking 2.

Jansen is now 2-5.

The Red Sox and Giants play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 3:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.