Red Sox Fall to .500 Lose to Guardians 8-3 [VIDEO]

The Yellow City Connect uniforms couldn't help the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians 8-3. The Red Sox had been 6-0 when wearing "The Yellow" in 2022. They have now lost their last 5 of 6 games and are 2-10 in their last 12 games. They sit at .500 with a 49-49 record.

Prior to the game the Red Sox honored newly inducted Hall of Famer Big Papi, David Ortiz

Then Ortiz threw out the 1st pitch.

The Red Sox activated Josh Winckowski from the COVID Injured list to start and he went only 3.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 1. A frustrating night, as 4 of the 5 runs he allowed scored with 2 outs, including a 2-out RBI single in the 1st inning and and 2-out 3-run homer in the 3rd inning.

Austin Davis came on in relief and allowed 2 runs in the 4th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 5th and 6th innings, throwing 2 shutout innings allowing 2 hits while striking out 1 and walking a batter.

Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless 7th inning and Tanner Houck gave up 1 run on 2 hits in the 8th inning. Kaleb Ort pitched a scoreless 9th, striking out 2.

Xander Bogaerts was the bright spot offensively for Boston. He was 3-4 with 2 doubles, driving in a run.

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning.

Kevin Plawecki was 1-4 with a RBI double in the 8th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

Boston and Cleveland will play the 3rd game of the 4 game series on Wednesday night. Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.