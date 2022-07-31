Red Sox Fall to 2 Games Below .500 Fall to Brewers 9-4 [VIDEO]

How bad has July been for the Red Sox? No starting pitcher has won a game, and they are 7-19 in the month. Saturday afternoon the Red Sox lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.

Nick Pivetta went 5.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Kaleb Ort came on in relief and allowed 2 hits and 1 run in 2.0 innings.

Jake Diekman allowed 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 1 retiring 1 batter in the 8th inning.

Ryan Brasier allowed 2 hits and 2 runs striking out 1 and walking 1 in 1 inning pitch.

Hirakazu Sawamura coming on in the 9th inning allowed 1 run and 1 hit, including a home run to Tyrone Taylor.

Christian Arroyo, reinstated to the roster when Jeter Downs was optioned back to Triple A Worcester was 3-4 in his return, including a triple in the 3rd inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 7th inning and walked twice.

Jaylin Davis was 2-4 with a RBI single

JD Martinez, who's reportedly on the trading block was 0-4 with a sacrifice fly. It was his 1st RBI since July 11th.

For the Brewers, former Red Sox Hunter Renfroe was 1-5 with a 2-run home run in the 5th inning.

Eric Lauer, went 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits while striking out 4 and walking 3. He retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced and left with the Brewers leading 4-1.

