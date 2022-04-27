Red Sox Drop 4th in a Row Lose to Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

The Red Sox were trailing 2-1 going into the 8th inning on Tuesday night in Toronto. Boston scored 4 in the 8th to take a 5-2 lead but Toronto scored 3 in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game and won it in the 10th, 6-5, handing the Red Sox their 4th loss in a row.

Boston received a decent start from Nick Pivetta. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Hirakazu Sawamura got the last out in the 5th. Austin Davis pitched 1.2 innings and Ryan Brasier got the last out in the 7th.

Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless 8th, but Jake Diekman gave up the 3 runs in the 9th inning. George Springer hit a 2 out, 2 run-tying homer

Matt Barnes was tagged with the loss, walking 2

Xander Bogaerts was 3-5 for Boston with a double, scoring 2 and driving in a run.

JD Martinez had a double

Trevor Story had a double

Acting manager Will Venable on the loss

Boston and Toronto will play game 3 of the 4-game series Wednesday night. Michael Wacha will try and turn Boston's fortunes around. Pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:07 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.